Kate Middleton Wore Princess Diana's Favorite Tiara Again

The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show tonight when she wore one of Princess Diana's favorite tiaras to the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honor of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

While we're also pretty obsessed with the dusty pink Marchesa dress she wore to the banquet (a version of it is on sale here), we can't take our eyes off of the tiara she picked out for the event.

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara was a favorite of the duchess's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Commissioned by Queen Mary around 1913 or 1914 from Garrand, a favorite jeweler of the royal family, it is one of the most famous tiaras in the British royal family's collection, according to People. Princess Diana received it as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth in 1981, The Telegraph reports.

Princess Diana in the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara in 1989. Getty

Princess Diana wore the tiara in Italy in 1985. Getty

Most Popular

This wasn't the first time the Duchess of Cambridge channeled her late mother-in-law, nor was it the first time she wore the famous diamond and pearl tiara. Kate wore it to the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace with a red Jenny Packham gown last December.

Getty

The first time she wore the famous tiara was at the same event in December 2015 with a white lace dress.

Getty

But the Cambridge Lover's Knot wasn't the only royal jewels Kate borrowed for the banquet. The diamond and ruby necklace she wore tonight is one that Queen Elizabeth has been photographed in many times over the years.

Getty

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.