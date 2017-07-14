Breaking News!

The Truth About Abortion Reversal
Beyoncé Just Graced the World with the First Picture of Her Twins

On Sir Carter and Rumi's one-month birthday, no less.

Getty

While you were sleeping, Beyoncé dropped the first photo of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, and as you might expect—we are not worthy:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

In typical Beyoncé fashion, she looks like an absolute—no, wait—actual goddess in the obviously professionally-shot picture. Like her previous maternity pics, the shot harks back to Renaissance portraits chock-full of religious iconography. Because if it wasn't already clear, Beyoncé = same level as God.

