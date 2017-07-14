Beyoncé Just Graced the World with the First Picture of Her Twins

While you were sleeping, Beyoncé dropped the first photo of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, and as you might expect—we are not worthy:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

In typical Beyoncé fashion, she looks like an absolute—no, wait—actual goddess in the obviously professionally-shot picture. Like her previous maternity pics, the shot harks back to Renaissance portraits chock-full of religious iconography. Because if it wasn't already clear, Beyoncé = same level as God.

