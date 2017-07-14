Beyoncé Just Graced the World with the First Picture of Her Twins
On Sir Carter and Rumi's one-month birthday, no less.
While you were sleeping, Beyoncé dropped the first photo of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, and as you might expect—we are not worthy:
In typical Beyoncé fashion, she looks like an absolute—no, wait—actual goddess in the obviously professionally-shot picture. Like her previous maternity pics, the shot harks back to Renaissance portraits chock-full of religious iconography. Because if it wasn't already clear, Beyoncé = same level as God.
