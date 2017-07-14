Beyoncé Looks *Flawless* Wearing a White Mini-Dress in First Appearance Since Giving Birth
BOW DOWN.
This is truly a blessed day, because not only did the living deity known as Beyoncé (or Beysus, depending on how religious you are) reveal the first photo of her twins—she made her first public appearance. And she looked, to put it extremely dramatically, COMPLETELY AMAZING.
Queen Bey was spotted with her husband Jay Z at an event celebrating Vic Mensa in Los Angeles, marking her first appearance since giving birth to our future lord and saviors Rumi and Sir Carter a month ago. The icon opted to wear a white mini dress and matching heels:
Oh, and in case you haven't already seen the first photo of her twins, please cancel your plans and gaze at this work of art for a few hours:
