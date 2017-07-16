Kendall Jenner Posted Her Most Naked Instagram Yet

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to posting near-naked pictures online, and she's often been spotted wearing risqué and revealing outfits in her day to day life. So her latest Instagram shouldn't come as a huge surprise to anyone, but it might. Because Jenner just posted a super revealing photo, that leaves almost nothing to the imagination. Like, seriously.

With the simple caption "jet lag," Jenner posed in a hotel room, with a scrunched up duvet behind her. The model travels a lot for work, and is likely on yet another work trip. But it's safe to say, this is way more glamorous than any instance of jet lag I've ever suffered through.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

jet lag A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Wearing the tiniest cropped t-shirt, and a pair of black panties, Jenner's selfie reveals a lot of underboob, her cinched waist, and lace underwear. And if you have jet lag envy right now, then you're definitely not alone.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.