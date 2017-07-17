Twitter Could Simply *Not* Handle Ed Sheeran's Appearance on 'Game of Thrones'

In case you missed it, in which case lucky you, Ed Sheeran made a cameo during Sunday night's Game of Thrones premiere. And um. The internet had a lot of very strong emotional feelings, not to mention an abundance of puns.

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Reactions to Ed sitting in the woods crooning on a guitar ranged from horror:

people: I’m so excited for GAME OF THRONES to return!!!!



game of thrones: *poop montage followed by ed sheeran cameo* — David Sims (@davidlsims) July 17, 2017

things i cant forgive GoT for, ranked

5. killing margery

4. killing oberon

3. red wedding

2. ramsey rape

1. ed sheeran — select bitch (@caseyjohnston) July 17, 2017

Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones

3. Joffrey

2. Ramsey

1. Ed Sheeran — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 17, 2017

I'm forced to listen to ed sheeran songs 67 times a day bc it's the only shit on the radio & now my #Gameofthrones isn't even a safe place. — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) July 17, 2017