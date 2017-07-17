Breaking News!

Twitter Could Simply *Not* Handle Ed Sheeran's Appearance on 'Game of Thrones'

He's in love with the shape of Westeros.

HBO

In case you missed it, in which case lucky you, Ed Sheeran made a cameo during Sunday night's Game of Thrones premiere. And um. The internet had a lot of very strong emotional feelings, not to mention an abundance of puns.

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Reactions to Ed sitting in the woods crooning on a guitar ranged from horror:

To punny:

To a few rare people actually being excited:

Question: will we ever recover from this pop cultural moment, y/n?

