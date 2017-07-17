Wait, What! Mindy Kaling Is Pregnant with Her First Baby

Just when you thought you were having a normal, insanely boring busy Monday, we're here to hit you with announcement: Mindy Kaling is pregnant.

According to E!, the 38-year-old star of A Wrinkle in Time is expecting, but it was "an unexpected surprise" (the candor!). There will apparently not be any changes made to production schedules for her upcoming projects.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The soon-to-be mother has hinted at wanting to have children in the future, and the future is now. "I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids," she told Yahoo Style in 2015 in a sit-down interview. "I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen."

"I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with," she continued. "But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier."

Most Popular

Congrats, Mindy!

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.