Bella Thorne Revealed Whether or Not She's with Scott Disick "Sexually"

When it comes to Bella Thorne and Scott Disick, the world appears to be in a permanent state of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. First they were spotted "packing on the PDA" at Cannes. Then Bella flew home and shaded The Lord's partying antics. They she appeared in photos with her ex Gregg Sulkin. And then she was seemingly back with Scott. So, what, exactly is going on between them?

Apparently, not that much.

During an interview with Jenny McCarthy, Thorne said "I was never with him sexually." She also threw some shade at Scott's television show, saying: "I've never seen Keeping Up With the Kardashians…I don't follow up with any of that."

That said, she does claim to be friends with Kendall and Kylie Jenner: "I'm very friendly with Kylie and Kendall...as far as I'm know we're [super] chill. I didn't have any problem with them."

Good to know. Also, who else is still confused?

