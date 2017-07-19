7 Things You Didn't Know About Gisele Bündchen

These days, she is more known for her aversion to nightshades and sashaying down a much-longer-than-necessary Olympic runway, but even now, there are still some mysteries left surrounding Gisele "GOAT" Bündchen. Here, in honor of her birthday, seven things you didn't know about the world's highest-paid model.

She Probably Follows Dr. Pimple Popper

Us, every time we see a photo of her, even though, duh, we know it's Gisele: "Who is she?" Gisele, every time she sees her reflection: "Lemme look for a zit to pop." Really. In a 2004 interview with Time, she's quoted as saying, "I love squeezing them. I have these big mirrors in my house so even if I don't have one, I look for one to squeeze." She's probably never ruptured one or had a failed extraction scab over and look more terrible than before, though. Because she is Gisele.

Her Scouting Story Is the Stuff of Legend

You might've heard bits and pieces before, but the full monty is a doozy. It goes like this (all laid out in a Vanity Fair profile): 13-year-old Gisele leaves her small town to go on a school trip to São Paulo for the first time, and while she's eating her first McDonald's (reportedly a Big Mac), a modeling agent picks her out of 55 uniformed girls. "I had never seen fashion magazines," she said. "And I told my mom I didn't want to be a model, and my mom wasn't sure, either."

She Never Thought She'd Make It as a Model

But despite her parents' skepticism, she gave it a go, only to land catalog jobs—at first. This gives us one of the best quotes about prominent schnozes ever, courtesy of her father: "Gisele, ignore them. People with big noses have big personalities. Little noses mean little personalities.' And that was it. I didn't mind it anymore. I said, 'I am not going to listen to people who make me feel bad.'"

We Still Don't Know Much About Her Wedding, but There Were Literal Shots Fired There

Love being your partner in the dance of life. Happy anniversary my love! Te amo ❤ Amo ser sua parceira na dança da vida. Feliz aniversário de casamento meu amor! Te amo. A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:51am PST

