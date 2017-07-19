Breaking News!

Prince George Looks *Deeply* Unimpressed Upon Arrival in Berlin

And also very sleepy. Basically, he is us.

Getty

The Royal Family are currently on a tour of Poland and Germany, and just touched down in Berlin—where the living legend known as Prince George departed the plane, surveyed his surroundings, and was like "nah, I'm good."

While we didn't think it was possible for George to look more unimpressed than he did upon arrival in Poland, his recent side-eye is even more glorious:

"Ugh, hi, yes, yes, hi" he seems to say.

Getty

"Like literally, why."

Getty

"👀 ."

Getty

"This. Is. EXHAUSTING."

Getty

George for King, tbqh.

