Caitlyn Jenner Confronts Jimmy Kimmel Face-to-Face About Mocking Her Transition

Caitlyn Jenner recently showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new book, and while there took the host to task for mocking her transition.

"It had been hammered all over the media for the longest time. In fact, guys like you, making some jokes," she told Kimmel. His response? "Right, but we didn't know what was happening. We thought you were just vain. We didn't know what was going on. Sorry about that, by the way."

If you recall, parts of Jenner's transition (including long hair and visible hormonal shifts) took place before it was public knowledge that she was transitioning—and as a result the Olympian was the butt of many jokes.

Looking back, it's hard not to cringe at the fact that so many people were laughing at the expense of someone going through a huge life change.

