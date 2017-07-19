Ben Affleck Just Abruptly Quit His Latest Movie to Focus on Wellness

Ben Affleck is taking a break from acting—at least for the time being. The Hollywood mainstay (otherwise known as Batman) has dropped out of his latest project Triple Frontier because, per Deadline, he wants to "to take some time to focus on his wellness and his family."

The decision comes after Affleck's highly publicized split from Jennifer Garner, his even more highly publicized relationship with Lindsay Shookus, and his recent stay in rehab for alcohol addiction. "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he said on going to rehab. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Triple Frontier has had a rush of actors leaving—with Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum abandoning ship in the spring.

