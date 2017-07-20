Kate Middleton Went Against Prince William in a Boat Race and, Well, She Lost

During their second-to-last day of the royal tour of Poland and Germany, Kate Middleton and Prince William showed off their competitive sides as they engaged in a boat race on the River Neckar in Heidelberg, Germany.

Before the race began, Kate jokingly told her crew, which included Olympic gold medalist Filip Adamski, "No pressure, but I do want to beat my husband."

She also shared her worries about crashing, but Adamski assured her that it'd be fine saying, "If we crash, we crash together."

While Will insisted it was "fine" to be pitted against an Olympic medalist, he admitted that it "could be a challenge."

Understandably, he looks a bit nervous here.

Despite her advantage, Prince William's team, which was made up of amateur local rowers, managed to win by nearly an entire boat's length.

He celebrated his victory by punching the air and high-fiving his teammates, naturally.

Not one to be a sore loser, Kate celebrated her husband's victory with a participation medal and a stein of local beer.

Royals, they're just like us.

