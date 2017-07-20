Are 'Game of Thrones' Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Engaged?

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie found love in a hopeless place (AKA Beyond the Wall, lolololol), and it appears as though they might be making their relationship official. According to a new report from Life & Style, Kit "recently cooked Rose a romantic candlelight dinner and proposed to her. She burst into tears and immediately said yes!"

To be clear, their reps have not confirmed the news, so please take it with a grain of salt.

According to Harington himself, he and Leslie recently moved in together. "I've moved in with my best friend, Rose," he told James Corden in June. "So, I'm very, very happy and it's going well. She has all sorts of ideas for the house…. I said to her, because she moved into my house, 'Look, darling, this is important that it's our space, that it feels like our space, that you haven't just moved into mine. Move anything you want around—change anything, chuck anything out. I went to the shops and I came back and said, 'What did you decide?' And she said, 'We're moving the kitchen downstairs.'"

If the rumors are true, the couple's nuptials will be, according to Life & Style, "a traditional Scottish wedding with kilts and bagpipes. They aren't into the whole Hollywood scene at all."

