Kim Kardashian Documented a Major Fashion Emergency, and It's Relatable AF

Kim Kardashian wears a lot of makeup. And sometimes her makeup gets on her clothes. And when that happens, it's clearly a 🚨 🚨 🚨 situation. Such was the case Thursday, when Kim attended the opening of Los Angeles' new Balmain store and got makeup all over her white bra-like top.

The reality star documented her saga on Snapchat, including getting burned by a hair dryer in an attempt to get makeup off her shirt.

Honestly, we've all been there. Most of us don't have a fleet of personal assistants to help when we accidentally get a face full of bronzer all over everything, same. And judging from the evening's photos with Olivier Rousteing, it went off without a hitch—makeup mishap and all.

