Bella Thorne's Angry Reaction to a Fake Video of Herself Masturbating Is Totally Warranted

Bella Thorne is the latest victim in a string of sexual privacy violations on women in Hollywood (see: Blac Chyna, Mischa Barton, and even Taylor Swift). The actress has been dealing with a video featuring *fake* footage of herself masturbating and saying "Oh finally, I really needed a father." It's really awful, and we won't be linking to it here.

Because apparently this is something that women have to deal with in 2017, Thorne responded on Twitter, explaining that A) this is not her:

Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo😭😂 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

And B) it's awful that people are mocking the death of her father, who passed away in 2007:

The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

Good on Bella Thorne for speaking up and defending herself, but she shouldn't have to. Please stop harassing women, internet trolls.

