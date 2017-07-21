Justin Bieber Has Been Banned from China for Causing "Discontent Among the Public"

Justin Bieber, man who once bought and then abandoned a monkey, has been banned from China. As in, the entire country wants literally nothing to do with him, and he's never allowed to set foot on their soil again. To be clear, this is China right now:

GIF Giphy

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Beijing's Culture Bureau released the bombshell news (we have a lot of feelings) via a public statement, shadily musing, "Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign idol.... As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviors, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public."

Cool, okay, but honestly:

GIF Giphy

Most Popular

Actually, it's very unclear what, exactly, this means—but The Hollywood Reporter points out that Bieber caused controversy when he had his body guards carry him up the Great Wall. So, erm, maybe that's why?

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.