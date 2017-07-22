Kim Kardashian *Completely* Exposed Her Nipples in Her Most Shocking Outfit Yet
Definitely NSFW.
Just when we thought nothing Kim Kardashian wore could possibly shock us, she proved us wrong yet again. Kim stepped out on Wednesday night in an ultra-low cut, totally see-through mesh jumpsuit. Oh, and no bra.
The look was reportedly for a date night in Beverly Hills with her husband, Kanye West.
Of course, this isn't Kim's first time stepping out in head-to-toe mesh, and we doubt it will be her last.
Keep doing you, Kim.
