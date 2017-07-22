'Stranger Things' Fans Can Visit a "Justice for Barb" Shrine at Comic-Con

It's safe to say that Barb from Stranger Things will not be forgotten. Hot on the heels of Shannon Purser's Emmy nomination for playing the iconic role, Netflix has created the ultimate tribute to the character, in the form of a Justice for Barb shrine at Comic-Con.

Fans of Stranger Things can visit Barb's shrine, where they'll find family photos, and mementos belonging to Barb, who fell victim to the Upside Down far too soon.

There's also the possibility to ride into town on the kids' famous bikes, channelling those '80s vibes.

Barb memorabilia is scattered throughout the Stranger Things exhibit at Comic-Con, and it's clear that the character will live on in Season 2, even if Shannon Purser isn't present.

In a slightly morose way, the Justice for Barb shrine feels like a fitting tribute to one of 2016's most beloved characters.

Shannon Purser's star is on the rise, and thanks to her immense talents, Barb will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Barb.

