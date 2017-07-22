Jenna Dewan Tatum Just Danced With 'Outlander's Sam Heughan at Comic-Con

Comic-Con has been filled with many surprises so far, and the Outlander panel is a prime example. Hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum, after a short Q & A session, the cast surprised the audience with an impromptu screening of the first episode of Season 3.

As if the exclusive screening wasn't exciting enough, Outlander fans were also treated to an extra special dance session between Dewan Tatum and Sam Heughan. Luckily, it was caught on camera.

As if you weren't talented enough @samheughan...! Thank you for the dance. I foresee a Cèilidh scene in the near future #outlander A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Heughan introduced the Scottish dance, and proceeded to whisk Dewan Tatum up and down the stage behind his fellow cast and crew.

The Step Up star was so thrilled, she shared the video on Instagram, along with the caption, "As if you weren't talented enough @samheughan...! Thank you for the dance. I foresee a Cèilidh scene in the near future."

Dewan Tatum's hosting duties at Comic-Con followed her appearance on The Tonight Show, where she taught Jimmy Fallon to dance. Specifically, she taught him the Tatum Body Roll.

Clearly, Dewan Tatum is always ready to share her dance knowledge with others, and Heughan wasn't about to pass up the opportunity to dance with such an amazing talent.

