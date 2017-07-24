The Weeknd Took a 12-Hour Flight Just to Have a Birthday Lunch with Selena

This weekend, Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday. On Saturday, she had a low-key party with friends, but her boyfriend, Abel Tesfaye (better known as The Weeknd), wasn't able to attend.

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Abel had a good reason for missing the party—he was in Paris, performing at Lollapalooza, ET Online reports.

last European show of the year. Couldn't pick a better place than paris 🇫🇷. A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

But that didn't stop him from celebrating the milestone with Selena in person. He jetted back to Los Angeles after his performance and the couple was spotted on a lunch date on Sunday.

For those keeping score at home, Abel took a 12-hour flight to have a one-hour birthday lunch with his girlfriend. How's that for relationship goals?

