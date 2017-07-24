The Weeknd Took a 12-Hour Flight Just to Have a Birthday Lunch with Selena
Most romantic red-eye ever?
This weekend, Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday. On Saturday, she had a low-key party with friends, but her boyfriend, Abel Tesfaye (better known as The Weeknd), wasn't able to attend.
Abel had a good reason for missing the party—he was in Paris, performing at Lollapalooza, ET Online reports.
But that didn't stop him from celebrating the milestone with Selena in person. He jetted back to Los Angeles after his performance and the couple was spotted on a lunch date on Sunday.
For those keeping score at home, Abel took a 12-hour flight to have a one-hour birthday lunch with his girlfriend. How's that for relationship goals?
