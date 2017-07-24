Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills Home Has Reportedly Been Robbed

Hilary Duff is the latest celebrity to be the victim of a burglary, TMZ reports. The actress is currently on vacation with her family in Canada—a trip she's been documenting on social media.

C A N A D A A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Losing track of days. Collecting mosquito bites. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Armed with the knowledge that Duff was out of the country, thieves reportedly broke into her Beverly Hills home on Wednesday night and stole what's estimated to be hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. According to TMZ, her alarm never went off and, because Duff is still out of the country, police unsure exactly how much was stolen.

