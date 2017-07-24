Breaking News!

Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills Home Has Reportedly Been Robbed

The star was on vacation in Canada at the time.

Hilary Duff is the latest celebrity to be the victim of a burglary, TMZ reports. The actress is currently on vacation with her family in Canada—a trip she's been documenting on social media.

Armed with the knowledge that Duff was out of the country, thieves reportedly broke into her Beverly Hills home on Wednesday night and stole what's estimated to be hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. According to TMZ, her alarm never went off and, because Duff is still out of the country, police unsure exactly how much was stolen.

