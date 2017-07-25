More Than 5,000 Artifacts from the Actual Titanic Are Going Up for Sale
Including a bottle with perfume *still inside.*
Aside from being the best movie of all time (side note: there was so room on that raft), the Titanic is a national tragedy where hundreds of people lost their lives—and now their belongings are going up for sale.
Premier Exhibitions is selling 5,500 artifacts from the ship—including a bronze cherub featured on the staircase, a sapphire ring, and rights to any future expeditions. And yes, you better believe James Cameron is bidding—and he should probably hit the bank considering the collection is worth a reported $218 million.
