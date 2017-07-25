Years Later, Louis Tomlinson Is Finally Addressing Rumors That He Dated Harry Styles

In the internet's rich history of fan fiction, one story takes the cake: the theory that Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are secretly dating. Or, in layman's terms: the Larry Stylinson theory. Larries, as proponents of this theory call themselves, are very...um...active...in the 1D fan community—and they've gone so far as to claim Tomlinson's baby is fake, that he and Styles are secretly married, and that their tattoos are matching.

No one will be able to hurt harry, because the dagger will protect it's rose. #HarryBeCareful pic.twitter.com/RdikB4bSGK — One Direction (@OneDrecti0nFans) July 14, 2015

It's a lot. And Louis Tomlinson is finally speaking out about it after literal YEARS.

"I've never actually been asked about it directly," he said during a recent interview. "It's a funny thing. It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy. When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now."

Tomlinson also said that the rumors had a negative impact on his relationship with Styles: "I'm so protective over things like that, about the people I love. So it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything a little bit more unapproachable. I think [what's happened since] shows that it was never anything 'real' if I can use that word."

He wrapped things up with: "If you Google 'Conspiracy' on iPhones, you're going to get a conspiracy. So it's one of these things that people love to buy into, but in reality obviously there's no truth to it. Obviously."

