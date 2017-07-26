No One's Talking About Women Reclaiming Crime Shows, So Let's Start, Shall We?

Listen to me: The Fall was great in the beginning, I swear. The series—about a serial killer (played by Jamie Dornan) and the detective assigned to catch him (played by Gillian Anderson)—ended late last year after coming under fire for morphing from a cat-and-mouse thriller into a glorified melodrama. But before that, watching Anderson's Detective Stella Gibson relentlessly try to pin down a predator was nothing short of mesmerizing.

Drawing us in with the same sharpness that defined Dana Scully, Anderson tapped into her character's demons just as skillfully as she tapped into her gifts. As a result, she epitomized the same traits that are attributed to the male detectives we've met on HBO or AMC, finally proving that complexity and messiness are not reserved solely for hard-drinking, sad dudes—nor should they ever be.

'Happy Valley'

There's almost no way to unpack the plot of Happy Valley without ruining both seasons, but I can certainly try. To start, police sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) has lived through hell. We learn in the pilot that she's lost her daughter to suicide, and we also discover that the father of said daughter's child was also her rapist. From there, a kidnapping plot takes a fast turn, and Cawood believes the only way to truly avenge her daughter's death is to find the victim alive and to bring the kidnappers to justice. So yeah—it's a lot.

But Cawood's obsession with the case, her hunger for an ending, and her recklessness makes her the only one able to incite justice. In Season Two, she makes it clear that her trauma has allowed her to build an emotional fortress, where she's able to navigate even the most terrifying situations with an unswayable confidence rooted in the selflessness one develops from having already lost so much. In fact, she is the single thread holding her community together—the reason there's a "Happy Valley" to begin with.

'Fargo' (Specifically Season Three)

Without giving anything away—specifically with Carrie Coon's recent Emmy nomination in mind—know that the third season of Fargo would not have been possible without the tenacity of police chief Gloria Burgle, a woman trying to solve the murder of her stepfather. Just watch it.

'Top of the Lake'

Set to premiere on Hulu in September, the second season of Top of the Lake (AKA Top of the Lake: China Girl) will return us to the world of detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss)—who's looking into Sydney's sex industry after the body of a young woman washes up on shore.

Of course, we were introduced to Griffin's professional, mental, and emotional depth in Season One, when she returned to her small hometown in New Zealand and investigated the pregnancy and disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. But while professionally capable, it's the way the young detective taps into her own trauma and relates to her victims that allows her to so brilliantly piece together their painful histories. Ultimately, it's Griffin's mix of cleverness and empathy that leads to her uncovering the full scope of the situation, re-affirming that age and on-duty experience (typical male TV detective qualities) can only get you so far if they aren't partnered with determination and inner strength.

