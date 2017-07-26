'Wonder Woman 2' Finally Has a Release Date, So Please Proceed to Flail Around in Excitement

We can all agree that Wonder Woman is the best movie of the year so far, right? That was a rhetorical question, because the answer is so obviously yes. Not only did the film absolutely dominate the box office, it was a huge feminist moment, and showed that yes—women do have the capacity to carry a successful superhero movie, thank you very much.

Naturally, a sequel is in the works, and Warner Brothers has finally revealed a release date: December 13, 2019. Which is a very long time from now, but hey—something to look forward to. So, what do we know about the new movie? Apparently, it will take place in the 1980s and revolve around the Cold War. Patty Jenkins is in talks to direct, and Chris Pine might even make an appearance. Yes, please.

Watch Wonder Woman be awesome in the Justice League trailer below:

