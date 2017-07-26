Bella Hadid Just Announced That She's Quit Smoking

Breaking News!

It's no longer lit.

Instagram

An unexpected trend of "cool girl" celebrities smoking took over the internet in early 2017—with the likes of Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson partaking in the Met Gala bathroom and causing *quite* the scandal.

But smoking has also become Instagram fodder for celebrity influencers:

And people aren't thrilled because, to state the obvious, smoking is terrible for you and many celebs who smoke have huge followings of young girls. Naturally, no one should be judged for their vices and people should be able to do what they want—but it looks like Bella Hadid is ready to give up the habit. The model posted a smoking selfie to Instagram saying that she's officially quit.

I quit 🚭

Giving up smoking is notoriously hard, so congrats are certainly in order.

