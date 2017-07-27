11 New Shows to Get Excited About for Fall 2017

Because there's not already enough TV to catch up on, a new slate of shows are coming at ya this fall—and separating the weak (AKA the "meh, skip it") from the strong (AKA the "canceling my plans to watch this") is a must. In an effort to make your life easier and save you sitting through a million terrible pilots, here are the best new shows coming your way.

'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Who: Edie Falco, who will play IRL defense attorney Leslie Abramson.

What: Yup, Law & Order is getting into the true crime business—starting with a dramatization of the real-life story of the Menedez Brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in the '90s. And you better believe this series was created by living legend Dick Wolf.

Where: NBC, September 26.

'Ghosted'

Most Popular

Who: Craig Robinson and Adam Scott.

What: Okay, this could go either way—but network TV definitely needs a new show that brings the LOLs, and Ghosted might be it. The series is a buddy comedy about two regulars who get recruited to monitor paranormal activity around Los Angeles, which is a pretty solid set up. Plus, Ghosted is directed by Jonathan Krisel, AKA the man who brought us Portlandia.

Where: FOX, October 1.

'Dynasty'

Who: A bunch of largely unknown actors. But Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are the creative force behind this show—and you probably know them best for gifting us The O.C. and Gossip Girl.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

What: Okay, bear with us here. No, the CW's reboot of Dynasty is not going to be prestige TV. But judging from the trailer (and the fact that Schwartz and Savage are behind it), Dynasty *could* be 2017's answer to Gossip Girl, which would be pretty great. Then again, do we really need a show about a bunch of rich white people? Maybe not.

Where: The CW, October 11.

'She's Gotta Have It'

Who: DeWanda Wise, who starred in Underground.

What: Based on the Spike Lee movie of the same name, this modern-day take on the original is about a Brooklyn-dwelling 20-something artist and her friends, boyfriends, and job. Spike Lee directed and produced the series, so expect good things.

Where: Netflix, November 23.

'Alias Grace'