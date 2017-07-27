Breaking News!

Why Jay Z's Album Title Might Be a Reference to His Elevator Fight with Solange

Hello and welcome to your new favorite theory.

Jay Z recently dropped a new album called 4:44, which is essentially a response to Lemonade in which he details the time he cheated on Beyoncé. But about that title. Guys, about that title.

Thanks to an unsung hero on Twitter, the internet currently thinks 4:44 is a direct reference to Jay Z's notorious elevator fight with Solange—which took place as they were leaving a party. You know, this ol' chestnut:

Why? Becuase the building where the fight took place is number 444.

Naturally, people are very much here for this revelation, but Jay Z technically already explained why he named the album 4:44:

"I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 am, to write this song," he said of the title track. "So it became the title of the album and everything. It's the title track because it's such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I've ever written."

Hmmm, okay, but WHAT IS THE TRUTH?

