Did You Miss This Gut-Wrenching Visual Detail from Sunday's 'Game of Thrones'?

Jon Snow is currently King in the North on Game of Thrones, and phew because it's been a long time coming. But just because the Stark family have assumed their rightful place in Winterfell, doesn't mean the damage wreaked by the Boltons didn't have a lasting effect—and an eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a detail most of us missed during Sunday's episode.

Remember those Direwolf statues that decorate the grounds? Well they used to look like this:

And now they look like this:

Yup, they've been casually decapitated—presumably by the Boltons—and this injustice will not stand. Watch the trailer for this Sunday's Game of Thrones below, where hopefully the Direwolves will rise up and take back what's rightfully theirs.

