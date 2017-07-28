Zayn Malik Just Opened Up About His Struggles with Anxiety

Zayn Malik has been very open about his personal struggles with anxiety for a long time. In 2016, the singer cancelled a performance at the Capital Summertime Ball due to an anxiety attack due to an anxiety attack.

His girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, even took to Twitter at the time to support his decision to put his mental health first.

Now, in a new video interview with Vogue, Zayn opened up about his anxiety and why he's been out of the public eye recently.

"I'm not a very outgoing social person, like in terms of big groups of people," he explained. "When we're getting ready to start putting [my] second album out, people are going to start seeing me a bit more."

Even though he's not a natural extrovert, Zayn says he's excited to start promoting his next album.

"I'm excited to see what people will think. I think it's been a year since I properly showed my face and stuff."

