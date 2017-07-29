Oprah Has Revealed That Mindy Kaling Is Five Months Pregnant

The reveal of the A Wrinkle in Time trailer earlier this month at Disney's D23 Expo, made it clear that Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey are pretty close now. And in a new interview with People, Oprah has revealed how she found out about Mindy Kaling's exciting pregnancy news.

While Kaling has remained tight-lipped on the rumors, and has apparently decided not to disclose who the baby's father is, Oprah has revealed that her co-star told her the big news while standing in the film's press line at the Disney Expo.

Oprah told People, "That's when she told me. My mouth dropped. 'What did you just say?' She said, 'Oh, Oprah, I don't think you know. I'm 5 months pregnant.' And I said, 'WHAAAAT?!'"

Basically, Kaling's announcement to Oprah regarding her new pregnancy is nothing short of perfection. From Oprah's disbelief, to her reaction to the news ("we just kept smiling"), to the moment she apparently asked Reese Witherspoon if she already knew. And just like the rest of us, Oprah exclaimed that she's "excited for" her friend and co-star to become a mom.

As always, Oprah knows all.

