Beyoncé's Post-Baby Workout Includes Lots of SoulCycle

Following the birth of their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyoncé and Jay Z have apparently been hitting the gym. According to reports, the couple are working out together following Beyoncé's pregnancy, and that involves attending SoulCycle classes.

According to People, Beyoncé is apparently "slowly starting to get back to her 'normal' life. Her babies are now six weeks old, and she started working out again." People also report that Jay Z was recently seen leaving SoulCycle's Beverly Hills branch.

Beyoncé and Jay Z's SoulCycle routine seems to be confirmed by E! News, who report that the couple allegedly attend classes run by an instructor named Angela in Santa Monica. If true, Angela's classes are about to become fully booked until the end of time.

E! also quoted a source as telling them, "She was totally into the music and bopping her head and grooving along." E! claim that the famous couple avoided attention by arriving to the class late, and leaving early, which is a super smart move.

Basically, it sounds as though it won't be long before both Beyoncé and Jay Z are back in the spotlight once more, and hopefully touring.

