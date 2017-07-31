Breaking News!

I Dared to Dislike Dunkirk: A Controversial Review
Is She Wearing Pajamas or Real Clothes? A Quiz
Mädchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in Twin Peaks: The Return
Mädchen Amick on the 'Twin Peaks' Reboot
The Nail Shapes Dictionary, from Squoval to Coffin
How Women Are Reclaiming Crime Shows

The Actor Who Plays Bran Just Tried to Explain That Uncomfortable 'Game of Thrones' Reunion

"I think it's a major shock for Sansa..."

Most Popular
HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 3, "The Queen's Justice."

This week's Game of Thrones brought us a Stark family reunion—but not the one we were expecting (between Sansa and Arya, who is on her way back home). Instead, Bran showed up at the gates of Winterfell and his and Sansa's reunion was seriously uncomfortable.

In an new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, the actor who plays Bran, tried to explain why that conversation went down the way it did (if you missed the scene, in his attempts to prove to Sansa that he's now the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran casually dropped references to having witnessed her rape).

Related Stories
Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke Talk 'GoT' Meeting
Melisandre Dropped a New Prophecy About Varys
Sansa and Bran's Reunion Was So Uncomfortable
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I think it's a major shock for Sansa," he said. "She's lost her brother once before when he fell out of that tower, and now Bran's back but she loses him all over again. All the Starks have changed so much. Arya is like this ninja assassin. Sansa has been held captive by these tyrannical men and had to become politically cunning herself. But Bran is now this tree-raven-magic thing."

Apparently, becoming the Three-Eyed Raven also makes you robotic when it comes to things like bringing up your siblings' traumatic experiences.

"It's like imagining you have all of space and time in your head," he said. "Bran is existing in thousands of planes of existence at any one time. So it's quite difficult for Bran to have any kind of semblance of personality anymore because he's really like a giant computer."

When Bran and Jon meet up again, he will presumably be like, "Hey Jon, it's been a while. I'm the Three-Eyed Raven now and btw you looked really pretty the night you were stabbed to death."

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From
Celebrity
rihanna
Celebrity
Share
Rihanna Shuts Down Her Body-Shamers with a Single Instagram Comment
Celebrity
Share
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Weigh in on Their Characters' Big Meeting on 'Game of Thrones'
Celebrity
Share
These 31 Adorable Photos of Celebrities and Their Babies Are Exactly What You Need Right Now
Celebrity
Share
Angelina Jolie Fires Back About Casting Controversy: "I Am Upset"
Celebrity
Share
Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin Got Matching Tattoos, and She Documented the Whole Thing
Celebrity
Share
Melisandre Dropped a Very Unexpected Prophecy in This Week's 'Game of Thrones'
Celebrity
Share
We Need to Talk About Sansa and Bran's Super Uncomfortable Reunion on 'Game of Thrones'
Celebrity
Share
The Real Meaning Behind Olenna Tyrell's Confession to Jaime Lannister on Tonight's 'Game of Thrones'
Celebrity
Share
We're Pretty Sure These 'Game of Thrones' Actors Just Revealed That a Character We All Thought Would Die This Year Lives Until Season 8
Celebrity
Share
19 Celebrities Who Have Gone Naked for Ad Campaigns
More From Celebrity