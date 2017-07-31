The Actor Who Plays Bran Just Tried to Explain That Uncomfortable 'Game of Thrones' Reunion

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 3, "The Queen's Justice."

This week's Game of Thrones brought us a Stark family reunion—but not the one we were expecting (between Sansa and Arya, who is on her way back home). Instead, Bran showed up at the gates of Winterfell and his and Sansa's reunion was seriously uncomfortable.

In an new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, the actor who plays Bran, tried to explain why that conversation went down the way it did (if you missed the scene, in his attempts to prove to Sansa that he's now the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran casually dropped references to having witnessed her rape).

"I think it's a major shock for Sansa," he said. "She's lost her brother once before when he fell out of that tower, and now Bran's back but she loses him all over again. All the Starks have changed so much. Arya is like this ninja assassin. Sansa has been held captive by these tyrannical men and had to become politically cunning herself. But Bran is now this tree-raven-magic thing."

Apparently, becoming the Three-Eyed Raven also makes you robotic when it comes to things like bringing up your siblings' traumatic experiences.

"It's like imagining you have all of space and time in your head," he said. "Bran is existing in thousands of planes of existence at any one time. So it's quite difficult for Bran to have any kind of semblance of personality anymore because he's really like a giant computer."

When Bran and Jon meet up again, he will presumably be like, "Hey Jon, it's been a while. I'm the Three-Eyed Raven now and btw you looked really pretty the night you were stabbed to death."

