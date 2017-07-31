Here's Why Blake Lively Said She Loves Ryan Reynolds "Most of the Time"

If Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seem to have the perfect relationship, it's because they do—most of the time. In a new interview with Glamour, Lively revealed a few very important (and very hilarious) details about the couple's life at home.

First of all, the hilarious posts that Reynolds is always sharing about their kids on social media? Totally fake.

Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ...Always has been, but now we have a fancy 🌟to show for it. 😊 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

"When he says 'my daughter,' he's never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario," Lively revealed. "He'll run [the tweets] by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I'm in love with him most of the time, but especially with that."

Wait—most of the time?

"I said, 'Most of the time,' because if I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So, it's, like, my defense mechanism," Lively explained.

Not happy at all... ☺️ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

In other words? These two are in love all the time, but that doesn't mean we should start projecting perfect life fantasies on them. Marriage (and life, for that matter) is a challenge with its ups and down—even if you're Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

