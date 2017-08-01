Harry Styles Is Reportedly Dating This Victoria's Secret Model

Harry Styles, star of Dunkirk and current One Direction band member, has reportedly moved on from his alleged relationship with Kendall Jenner, and is now dating Camille Rowe.

Rowe is a Victoria's Secret model, and a source tells The Sun (time to pick up a pinch of salt) that Harry is "very protective of his relationship, so isn't going to want to make a big show of things...he seems besotted."

Cool cool, but it should be noted that when Nick Grimshaw hooked Styles up to a heart monitor and showed him a photo of Rowe, he mused "I don't know her...I'm sure she's a wonderful person...I hate you all so much."

Then again, he also made this face, so what is the truth?

