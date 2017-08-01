Mark Ruffalo Nerding Out Over Tom Hiddleston Is the Greatest Thing Ever

The Thor: Ragnarok recently started up publicity for the film, which included an appearance at Comic-Con. Where, apparently, Mark Ruffalo simply could not even with being in the presence of Tom Hiddleston, and spent his time taking photos. And then finding videos of said photos and turning them into GIFs.

First, he snapped Hiddleston:

And then he was like, "wait, who's this to my left..."

And then was all, "hold up, what's going on in front of me...."

In conclusion, Mark Ruffalo is the most relatable person lurking on the internet. Watch the Thor: Ragnarok trailer below:

