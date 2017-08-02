Breaking News!

Yay or Nay: 10 Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs
17 Easter Eggs You Missed in 'Baby Driver'
The 50 Most Controversial Outfits of All Time
How to Get Rid of That Annoying Summer Back Acne
I Dared to Dislike Dunkirk: A Controversial Review

Bet You've Never Noticed This Recurring 'Game of Thrones' Character Before

Cersei's maid has been lurking on the show for *years*.

Most Popular
HBO

Please prepare for your mind to be 💥 💥 💥 , because a random character on Sunday's Game of Thrones has been lurking on the show for literally years. Meet Cersei's maid, AKA the lady who awkwardly walked in on the Queen post-sex with her brother:

GIF
Giphy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Much like everyone else, we assumed this character was an extra employed for this scene only. But nope—turns out this is Bernadette, and she's been working for Cersei since way back in Season One.

Reddit

Reddit points out that Bern (new nickname, deal with it) can be seen in multiple episodes of Game of Thrones—and is usually dressed to match Cersei. So either she is fully obsessed, or Cersei's making her maids dress exactly like her. Either way, here for it.

To quote Reddit user Knightboat17, "One time I saw Cersei Lannister wearing a black skin tight suit and had a pixie cut. So I bought a black skin tight suit and got a pixie cut."

Watch the trailer for Sunday's episode below:

Related Stories
Did This Season 1 'GOT' Speech Predict the Finale?
Daenerys and Varys on Game of Thrones
HBO Hackers May Have Leaked "Thrones" Script

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity