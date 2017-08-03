Selena Gomez *Finally* Opened Up About Dating The Weeknd

The world has spent the better part of 2017 watching Selena Gomez and The Weeknd in a state of 😍 . But the couple are notoriously private about their relationship, and fair enough considering the public nature of Selena's relationship with Justin Bieber.

However, it looks like Sel is in the mood to be more open, because she spilled some feelings during an interview with InStyle, calling The Weeknd (AKA Abel Tesfaye) her "best friend." Note: this interview was conducted six months into Selena and The Weeknd's relationship.

"I really am [happy]. It's great," she said. "I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family, and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure."

Selena goes on to explain that The Weeknd doesn't "complete" her, but that he's a welcome addition to her world: "You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."

In other words...relationship status: each other's lobsters.

