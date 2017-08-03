Breaking News!

We Have No Idea What Kendall Jenner Is Wearing Here....

Is it a skirt? A shirt?

Getty

Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night with Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, and paired her shirt (side note: #FreeTheUnderboob) with what we think might be a skirt.

Getty
But honestly, it could also be a shirt masquerading as a skirt.

Getty

Other theories include "a canvas outdoors bag that she climbed into" and ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, but either way Kendall looks amazing. Prepare your wardrobe because Complicated Skirt Shirts are officially in.

