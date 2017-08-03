We Have No Idea What Kendall Jenner Is Wearing Here....

Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night with Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, and paired her shirt (side note: #FreeTheUnderboob) with what we think might be a skirt.

But honestly, it could also be a shirt masquerading as a skirt.

Other theories include "a canvas outdoors bag that she climbed into" and ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, but either way Kendall looks amazing. Prepare your wardrobe because Complicated Skirt Shirts are officially in.

