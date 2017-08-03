Lena Dunham Calls Out American Airlines for Transphobia

We're living in an age where our president doesn't want trans people serving in the military. So yes, calling out instances of day-to-day discrimination is vital. Which brings us to Lena Dunham, who witnessed two American Airlines employees having a transphobic conversation.

Not gonna call out the airline who delayed cuz shit happens BUT I did just overhear 2 @AmericanAir attendants having a transphobic talk. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity @AmericanAir. That was worst part of this night. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

American reached out to Lena and asked her to DM, which she did— revealing specifics of what she'd heard: two female employees describing trans kids as a "trend" and saying that they'd "never accept a trans child."

Well this night just keeps evolving pic.twitter.com/gYfXadYBUH — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

To quote Lena, "awareness starts at home, but jobs can set standards of practice."

