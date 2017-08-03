Lena Dunham Calls Out American Airlines for Transphobia
She witnessed two employees saying that being trans is "gross."
We're living in an age where our president doesn't want trans people serving in the military. So yes, calling out instances of day-to-day discrimination is vital. Which brings us to Lena Dunham, who witnessed two American Airlines employees having a transphobic conversation.
American reached out to Lena and asked her to DM, which she did— revealing specifics of what she'd heard: two female employees describing trans kids as a "trend" and saying that they'd "never accept a trans child."
To quote Lena, "awareness starts at home, but jobs can set standards of practice."
