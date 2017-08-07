Breaking News!

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Separated

The couple announced the decision on social media.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have legally separated. The couple announced their decision in posts on social media Sunday night, with Pratt posting on Facebook and Faris on Instagram.

Pratt wrote:

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

Faris posted her own message without a caption on Instagram.



Pratt and Faris were married in 2009 and have a four-year-old son, Jack.

