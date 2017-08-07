7 Adorable Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Moments from 2017 That Make Their Split Super Confusing

In the event that you somehow missed it, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation on Sunday August 7—and the news comes as a pretty big shock. After all, the pair are notoriously open about their love for one another, and seemed to be happy as clams. Or more accurately, lobsters. (That was a Phoebe Buffay reference.)

The news of Pratt and Faris' split is particularly confusing in light of their slew of sweet moments in 2017, including the following:

When Pratt Took It to Instagram and Mused on His Love for Faris

When They Were Super Playful on His Press Tour

My favorite outfit so far. #gotgvol2 #tokyo A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

When Faris Tweeted Her Husband's Hotness

@prattprattpratt honey-you can't just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it pic.twitter.com/nemz0xAZ6x — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 20, 2017

And When She Documented What an Amazing Dad He Is

1018am. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial. pic.twitter.com/LRmgxLvsQI — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017