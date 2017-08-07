7 Adorable Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Moments from 2017 That Make Their Split Super Confusing
Wait...we don't get it.
In the event that you somehow missed it, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation on Sunday August 7—and the news comes as a pretty big shock. After all, the pair are notoriously open about their love for one another, and seemed to be happy as clams. Or more accurately, lobsters. (That was a Phoebe Buffay reference.)
The news of Pratt and Faris' split is particularly confusing in light of their slew of sweet moments in 2017, including the following:
When Pratt Took It to Instagram and Mused on His Love for Faris
When They Were Super Playful on His Press Tour
When Faris Tweeted Her Husband's Hotness
And When She Documented What an Amazing Dad He Is
When Pratt Cried Talking About Faris During a Speech (Skip to Minute 32)
"Lastly, I want to thank my wife. Anna, I love you," he says in the above video. "You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy, my little boy. I love him and I love you. Without you, none of this would mean anything."
When They Were Super Cute Getting Ready for the Red Carpet
And Finally, When He Gave Her a Massive Diamond Ring
Okay so technically this was 2016, but it was December so let's count it, hmm?
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.