So...Hillary Clinton, Jennifer Lopez, and Tiffany Trump Were at the Same Wedding This Weekend

The unlikeliest squad ever.

This week in weird things no one saw coming, Jennifer Lopez, Hillary Clinton, and Tiffany Trump appear to have attended the same wedding. Which is, we can all probably agree, extremely amusing and "why weren't we invited?" inspiring.

The wedding in question was between Sophie Lasry (the daughter of a top Clinton donor) and Alexander Swieca, who got married on Sunday, August 6. Lopez was spotted attending the event with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez (wearing a gorgeous green gown while she was at it)....

While Hillary Clinton attended with her husband Bill Clinton:

Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump, daughter of Clinton's arch nemesis Donald Trump, was also seen chilling:

No word as to whether Trump and Clinton exchanged conversation, but oh, to be a fly on the wall of that wedding.

