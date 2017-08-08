Anna Faris Liked This Sad Tweet About Divorce a Week Before Her Split from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation on Sunday night, which is pretty surprising considering what a publicly adorable couple they were. (Their sweet moments in 2017 alone are truly special.)

But it seems as though the writing has been on the wall for quite some time—people simply weren't paying attention. As Us Weekly notes, Faris liked the below tweet about divorce, which was posted on July 30 and reads "So far the hardest part of divorce is not having anyone to yell with when the printer isn't working."

Twitter

Faris announced her split from Pratt on Instagram, saying "we tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed." She also added that they still love each other and are focusing on their young son, Jack.

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

