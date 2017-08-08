Breaking News!

Hillary, J.Lo, & a Trump Went to the Same Wedding
58 Celeb Headshots from Before They Were Famous
On Ditching My Lifelong Bikini Habit
10 Ideal Sunscreens for Anyone with Sensitive Skin
35 Adorable Photos of Celebrity Sisters

So *That's* Why Matt LeBlanc Had His Arm in a Sling During Those 'Friends' Episodes

"My arm is sticking out of my ass, basically."

Most Popular

When stunts go bad...you could end up disappointing fans flown in just to see you, "hallucinating" about E.R. doctors, and having the injury (rather lamely) written in as your character hurting himself "jumping on the bed."

Related Story
This Starbucks 'Friends' Fan Theory Is Weird AF
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is precisely what happened to Matt LeBlanc when he miscalculated stepping over a coffee table and landing on a chair, which unraveled a whole series of weird, unfortunate events.

"I don't even think it qualifies as a stunt," LeBlanc said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. "And somehow, I ended up completely upside-down, and I was going to land on my hand between the table and the chair, so I put my arm up to break my fall, and just exploded my shoulder."

NBC

To hear how the fire department and Dr. Mark Greenefactor into the Real Story of How Joey Got His Sling, watch LeBlanc tell the whole strange saga in the video above.

Related Story
11 'Friends' Plot Holes That Still Keep People Up

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From
Celebrity
Celebrity
Share
Anna Faris Liked This Sad Tweet About Divorce a Week Before Her Split from Chris Pratt
Rihanna and Chris Brown
Celebrity
Share
Chris Brown's Comment on Rihanna's Photo Did Not Go Unnoticed
Kendall Jenner | ELLE UK
Celebrity
Share
Kendall Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Failed to Tip a Bartender on a Night Out
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence | ELLE UK
Celebrity
Share
Fans Are Blaming Jennifer Lawrence for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Breakup, and It's Not Okay
Celebrity
Share
Rarely Seen Photos Show a Private Side of Princess Diana's Childhood
Celebrity
Share
Rihanna Is the Greatest Victoria's Secret Angel You've Ever Seen at Crop Over Festival
Celebrity
Share
Anna Faris Said Navigating Power Couple Fame with Chris Pratt Was "Tricky" Just Weeks Before Split
Celebrity
Share
So...Hillary Clinton, Jennifer Lopez, and Tiffany Trump Were at the Same Wedding This Weekend
Celebrity
Share
8 Things to Know About 'Ingrid Goes West' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Pom Klementieff
Celebrity
Share
7 Adorable Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Moments from 2017 That Make Their Split Super Confusing
More From Celebrity