So *That's* Why Matt LeBlanc Had His Arm in a Sling During Those 'Friends' Episodes

When stunts go bad...you could end up disappointing fans flown in just to see you, "hallucinating" about E.R. doctors, and having the injury (rather lamely) written in as your character hurting himself "jumping on the bed."

This is precisely what happened to Matt LeBlanc when he miscalculated stepping over a coffee table and landing on a chair, which unraveled a whole series of weird, unfortunate events.

"I don't even think it qualifies as a stunt," LeBlanc said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. "And somehow, I ended up completely upside-down, and I was going to land on my hand between the table and the chair, so I put my arm up to break my fall, and just exploded my shoulder."

To hear how the fire department and Dr. Mark Greenefactor into the Real Story of How Joey Got His Sling, watch LeBlanc tell the whole strange saga in the video above.

