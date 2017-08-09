Breaking News!

'Game of Thrones' Originally Had a Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and Tyrion Lannister Love Triangle, Which, Ew

How about no.

Look, no one wants to be the bearer of disgusting news. But we're here to inform you that George R.R. Martin originally wanted Jon Snow, Arya Stark (who, fun reminder, is HIS SISTER), and Tyrion Lannister to be involved in a love triangle.

This alarming revelation comes courtesy of since-deleted (but see them here) photographs of Martin's proposal for the Song of Ice and Fire book series, which reads as follows:

"Exiled, Tyrion will change sides, making common cause with the surviving Starks to bring his brother down, and falling helplessly in love with Arya Stark while he's at it. His passion is, alas, unreciprocated, but no less intense for that, and it will lead to a deadly rivalry between Tyrion and Jon Snow...[Arya] realizes, with terror, that she has fallen in love with Jon, who is not only her half-brother but a man of the Night's Watch, sworn to celibacy. Their passion will continue to torment Jon and Arya throughout the trilogy, until the secret of Jon's true parentage is finally revealed in the last book."

NO, George R.R. Martin, NO. Also, Tyrion is all of us in this GIF:

