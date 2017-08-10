The Kardashians Looked Insanely Flawless While Celebrating Kylie's Birthday

Kylie Jenner turned 20 on August 10, and the Kardashians celebrated by doing what they do best: throwing her a surprise party and getting glam.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And while America's First Family always turns it out for such events, they really dialed it up for Kylie's party: everyone looked amazing. But especially Kim Kardashian, who wore a body-hugging purple gown.

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Most Popular

The party took place backstage at Kendrick Lamar's concert—where Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott was playing.

KenKy A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

20 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Looks like the entire family was in attendance, including Khloé's new boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Shoutout to Kim for snapping this amazing photo of them:

👀 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

But the best part of this evening was clearly Kylie's cake, which speaks for itself.

LOL @jordynwoods 😂😍#happybirthday Kylie 😍😍 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Oh, and also this ice sculpture:

ice sculpture of kylie😂❄️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

The. End.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.