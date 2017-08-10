The Kardashians Looked Insanely Flawless While Celebrating Kylie's Birthday

Breaking News!

Kim's purple dress, though.

Snapchat/Instagram/KimKardashian

Kylie Jenner turned 20 on August 10, and the Kardashians celebrated by doing what they do best: throwing her a surprise party and getting glam.

And while America's First Family always turns it out for such events, they really dialed it up for Kylie's party: everyone looked amazing. But especially Kim Kardashian, who wore a body-hugging purple gown.

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat
The party took place backstage at Kendrick Lamar's concert—where Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott was playing.

KenKy

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

20

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Looks like the entire family was in attendance, including Khloé's new boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Shoutout to Kim for snapping this amazing photo of them:

👀

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

But the best part of this evening was clearly Kylie's cake, which speaks for itself.

LOL @jordynwoods 😂😍#happybirthday Kylie 😍😍

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

Oh, and also this ice sculpture:

ice sculpture of kylie😂❄️

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

The. End.

