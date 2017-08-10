The Kardashians Looked Insanely Flawless While Celebrating Kylie's Birthday
Kim's purple dress, though.
Kylie Jenner turned 20 on August 10, and the Kardashians celebrated by doing what they do best: throwing her a surprise party and getting glam.
And while America's First Family always turns it out for such events, they really dialed it up for Kylie's party: everyone looked amazing. But especially Kim Kardashian, who wore a body-hugging purple gown.
The party took place backstage at Kendrick Lamar's concert—where Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott was playing.
Looks like the entire family was in attendance, including Khloé's new boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Shoutout to Kim for snapping this amazing photo of them:
But the best part of this evening was clearly Kylie's cake, which speaks for itself.
Oh, and also this ice sculpture:
The. End.
