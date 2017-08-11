A Friend of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Says They're Still Living Together

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris recently announced their separation—a pretty huge shock for anyone following their extremely cute, and extremely public relationship. But according to professional matchmaker and family friend Patti Stanger, there's hope for the couple.

"Okay, so this is really hard because I'm close to them," Stanger told ET. "I'm upset about it. The day it happened, I actually texted them. I don't know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house. Let's pray it turns around."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"If [Pratt]'s still in the house, there's hope," she continued. "If the person doesn't leave the house, there's a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other. Because they're not poor…they could go get a condo, Airbnb it. It's just that they don't want to leave each other. There's a lot of best friend factor there. They're very close as BFFs."

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Most Popular

Chris continuing to live with his wife certainly sounds hopeful, but at the end of the day this is their business and it doesn't seem like they appreciated Stanger's comments. Or, at least their rep didn't, who told ET, "Patti Stanger is not an authorized spokesperson for Anna and Chris and her comments (about their marital status and personal life) are invalid."

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.