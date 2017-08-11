Kim Kardashian Defends Herself Against Mommy Shamers Who Attacked Her Over Saint's Car Seat

Back in June, Kim Kardashian was going about her life and minding her own business when she posted the below photo of Saint West to Facebook. Adorable, right? Right! But apparently certain people online (read: mommy shamers) were concerned about Saint—who's one and a half—being in a forward-facing carseat.

Comments ranged from "he is so cute let's protect this handsome boy by making sure is rear facing" to "please turn his car seat around, it's not too late!" In other words, Facebook brought the drama, and Kim Kardashian had something to say about it.

"So I took a photo of Saint and he was sitting forward, and so they say for his age, he should be rear-facing," Kim said in a YouTube video. "But what people didn't know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward-facing. Saint actually weighs more than North. If that is believable, he does, and it is wild."

In conclusion, let's assume Kim knows how to keep her own child safe.

