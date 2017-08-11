'Game of Thrones' Fan Theory Predicts Sansa Will Be Married Off to This Character

We live in a divided time, but one thing we can all agree on is the fact that Sansa has been through enough. Between dealing with the horrors of King Joffrey and Ramsay Bolton, The Game of Thrones heroine deserves to make her own decisions about literally everything in life—but especially who she's in a relationship with.

Which makes the following Game of Thrones fan theory from Reddit all the more upsetting (TL;DR Sansa and Dickon Tarly will marry to unite the North and South):

Could Sansa Stark and Dickon Tarly be the pairing Westeros has been waiting for? Randyll Tarly is clearly the driving force behind the recent Lannister alliance, while young Dickon shows more concern about turning his back on old ties. If Randyll croaks and Dickon survives there's a chance he could abandon his father's pact with the Lannisters, paving the way to reconnect with his brother Sam—who happens to have the Tarly's Valyrian steel sword and coincidentally is best mates with a Stark. With the Starks/Targaryens looking likely to take on the walkers, Sam bringing House Tarly (and most likely the rest of The Reach) onboard would be a big strategic win. Not to mention that House Tarly supported the Targaryens back in the day. By joining the fight in the north, Sansa and Dickon would no-doubt cross paths setting-up a potentially perfect partnership bringing together north and south. Anyone else think this could happen? Or is this too nice for GOT?

This is, admittedly, a really good theory. But unless Sansa chooses to spend time with Dickon and actually *wants* to marry him, we want none of it. #BoyBye

